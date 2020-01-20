Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the No. 2 Baylor Bears at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor is 15-1 overall and 8-0 at home, while Oklahoma is 12-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. Baylor is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is just 3-10-1 against the spread in its last 14 games overall. The Bears are favored by 10-points in the latest Baylor vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

The model has simulated Baylor vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

The Bears beat Oklahoma State 75-68 on Saturday. It was another big night for forward Freddie Gillespie, who had 17 points along with four blocks. The 6'9" senior enters Monday's matchup averaging 9.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Gillespie is also a major factor in Baylor's suffocating defense, which is giving up just 58.6 points per game, the sixth-best mark in all of college basketball.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma took its matchup against TCU on Saturday by a conclusive 83-63 score. Forward Brady Manek was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma, shooting 7-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 31 points and nine rebounds. The Sooners have now won five of their last seven games overall, however Oklahoma is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games on the road.

The game is scheduled for Monday at 9 p.m. ET.