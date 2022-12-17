Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-5; Oklahoma 7-3

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 3 p.m. ET. Oklahoma is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Sooners came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, falling 88-78. Despite the defeat, Oklahoma got a solid performance out of guard Grant Sherfield, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas took a serious blow against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Saturday, falling 111-78.

Oklahoma is now 7-3 while Cent. Arkansas sits at 5-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sooners come into the matchup boasting the 29th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.9. On the other end of the spectrum, the Bears are 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.