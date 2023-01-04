The No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 9-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Cyclones are 10-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger are both in their second seasons at the helm. Moser's squad is coming off a 19-16 year while Otzelberger went 22-13 and made the Sweet 16 in his first year with the Cyclones.

The Sooners are favored by 3 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 124.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State:

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State spread: Oklahoma -3

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State over/under: 124.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State money line: Oklahoma -150, Iowa State +130

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Oklahoma lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Longhorns when the two rivals met last February, and the Sooners left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. The Sooners were just a bucket short of a win and fell 70-69 to Texas. Guard Grant Sherfield (22 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma.

The Nevada transfer is now averaging 18.3 points per game after averaging 18.8 points per game over his last two seasons in Reno. He's also shooting a career-high 47.3% from the field and a staggering 52.2% from the 3-point line. The Sooners are shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc as a team while limiting opponents to just 26.8% from deep.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Meanwhile, Iowa State wrapped up 2022 with a 77-62 victory over the Baylor Bears. The Cyclones can attribute much of their success to guard Gabe Kalscheur, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points, and guard Caleb Grill, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Jaren Holmes only had 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting in the New Year's Eve win but the St. Bonaventure transfer has been the team's leading scorer this year. Holmes is averaging 13.5 points per game after averaging 13.1 points per contest during three seasons with the Bonnies.

