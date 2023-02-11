Who's Playing
Kansas @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Kansas 19-5; Oklahoma 12-12
What to Know
The #9 Kansas Jayhawks are 13-3 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Kansas and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The Jayhawks should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma will be looking to right the ship.
Kansas beat the Texas Longhorns 88-80 on Monday. Five players on Kansas scored in the double digits: guard Gradey Dick (21), guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (17), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (16), guard Joseph Yesufu (14), and forward KJ Adams Jr. (10).
Meanwhile, the Sooners came up short against the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, falling 82-72. Guard Milos Uzan had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with.
Oklahoma's loss took them down to 12-12 while Kansas' win pulled them up to 19-5. In their victory, the Jayhawks relied heavily on Gradey Dick, who had 21 points. Oklahoma will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Kansas 79 vs. Oklahoma 75
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kansas 71 vs. Oklahoma 69
- Jan 18, 2022 - Kansas 67 vs. Oklahoma 64
- Mar 11, 2021 - Kansas 69 vs. Oklahoma 62
- Jan 23, 2021 - Oklahoma 75 vs. Kansas 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Kansas 63 vs. Oklahoma 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kansas 87 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Jan 14, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Mar 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Kansas 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - Kansas 70 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 19, 2018 - Kansas 104 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma 85 vs. Kansas 80
- Feb 27, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kansas 81 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Jan 04, 2016 - Kansas 109 vs. Oklahoma 106