Kansas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Kansas 19-5; Oklahoma 12-12

The #9 Kansas Jayhawks are 13-3 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Kansas and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The Jayhawks should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma will be looking to right the ship.

Kansas beat the Texas Longhorns 88-80 on Monday. Five players on Kansas scored in the double digits: guard Gradey Dick (21), guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (17), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (16), guard Joseph Yesufu (14), and forward KJ Adams Jr. (10).

Meanwhile, the Sooners came up short against the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, falling 82-72. Guard Milos Uzan had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with.

Oklahoma's loss took them down to 12-12 while Kansas' win pulled them up to 19-5. In their victory, the Jayhawks relied heavily on Gradey Dick, who had 21 points. Oklahoma will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma.