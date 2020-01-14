Oklahoma vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Kansas 12-3; Oklahoma 11-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oklahoma Sooners are heading back home. They will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The contest between Oklahoma and the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma falling 81-68, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by F Brady Manek, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Manek had trouble finding his footing against the Texas Longhorns last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Kansas entered their matchup against the Baylor Bears on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Jayhawks took a hard 67-55 fall against Baylor. G Isaiah Moss (15 points) was the top scorer for Kansas.
The Sooners aren't expected to pull this one out (the Jayhawks are favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Sooners' home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
The losses put the Sooners at 11-4 and the Jayhawks at 12-3. Oklahoma is 2-1 after losses this year, the Jayhawks 2-0.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.84
Odds
The Jayhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Kansas have won six out of their last eight games against Oklahoma.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Kansas 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - Kansas 70 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 19, 2018 - Kansas 104 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma 85 vs. Kansas 80
- Feb 27, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kansas 81 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Jan 04, 2016 - Kansas 109 vs. Oklahoma 106
-
