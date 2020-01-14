Oklahoma vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Kansas 12-3; Oklahoma 11-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma Sooners are heading back home. They will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The contest between Oklahoma and the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma falling 81-68, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by F Brady Manek, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Manek had trouble finding his footing against the Texas Longhorns last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Kansas entered their matchup against the Baylor Bears on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Jayhawks took a hard 67-55 fall against Baylor. G Isaiah Moss (15 points) was the top scorer for Kansas.

The Sooners aren't expected to pull this one out (the Jayhawks are favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Sooners' home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

The losses put the Sooners at 11-4 and the Jayhawks at 12-3. Oklahoma is 2-1 after losses this year, the Jayhawks 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.84

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Kansas have won six out of their last eight games against Oklahoma.