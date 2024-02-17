No. 6 Kansas will try to avoid suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season when it travels to No. 25 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks (19-6) fell to fifth place in the Big 12 standings when they lost at Texas Tech in blowout fashion on Monday night. Oklahoma (18-7) had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 79-62 loss at No. 12 Baylor on Tuesday, dropping to eighth place in the conference standings. The Jayhawks notched a 78-66 home victory when these teams met last month.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -2

Oklahoma vs. Kansas over/under: 143 points

Oklahoma vs. Kansas money line: Oklahoma +113, Kansas -133

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma picked up a pair of wins at home last week, beating then-No. 21 BYU by 16 points before beating Oklahoma State in a rivalry battle. The Sooners will be happy to return to Norman after falling to No. 12 Baylor on the road earlier this week. They are welcoming a Kansas team that has gone through a rough stretch and is having to play on the road for the third time in four games.

The Jayhawks lost to Kansas State in overtime and were crushed by Texas Tech in a 79-50 final on Monday night. They had just seven scholarship players available for the second straight game, and they could be without Kevin McCullar Jr. on Saturday. He is the Big 12's leading scorer at 19.5 points per game, but he has missed the last two contests due to a bone bruise in his knee and is questionable for this game.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas outscored Oklahoma by 11 points after halftime in the first meeting between these teams, as the Jayhawks set a program record with just two turnovers in that game. McCullar's potential return would be huge for Kansas, as he scored a team-high 21 points against Oklahoma last month. The Jayhawks also have senior big man Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 18.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Junior forward KJ Adams Jr. is also in double figures with 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Oklahoma is dealing with a key injury of its own, as Rivaldo Soares suffered an ankle injury against Baylor on Tuesday. He had averaged 12.8 points per game over his last six games after averaging half of that over the first 19 games of the campaign. See which team to pick here.

