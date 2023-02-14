Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Kansas State 19-6; Oklahoma 12-13

What to Know

The #12 Kansas State Wildcats lost both of their matches to the Oklahoma Sooners last season on scores of 69-71 and 71-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wildcats and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

K-State came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, falling 71-63. One thing holding K-State back was the mediocre play of forward Keyontae Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has to be hurting after a devastating 78-55 defeat at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday. Oklahoma's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Jalen Hill, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, K-State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put the Wildcats at 19-6 and the Sooners at 12-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: K-State is stumbling into the matchup with the 29th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.4 on average. Oklahoma has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma and Kansas State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.