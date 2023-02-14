Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Kansas State 19-6; Oklahoma 12-13

What to Know

The #12 Kansas State Wildcats lost both of their matches to the Oklahoma Sooners last season on scores of 69-71 and 71-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wildcats and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

K-State came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, falling 71-63. Forward Keyontae Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 78-55 punch to the gut against the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday. Forward Jalen Hill put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points along with five boards.

The losses put K-State at 19-6 and Oklahoma at 12-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are 28th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.4 on average. The Sooners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma and Kansas State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.