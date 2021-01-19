The Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 7-4 overall and 6-1 at home, while K-State is 5-9 overall and 1-2 on the road.

The Sooners are favored by 14 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136.



Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Kansas State. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State spread: Sooners -14

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State over-under: 136 points

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners stomped TCU on Jan. 12, 82-46. De'Vion Harmon led the team with 22 points. The next scheduled game vs, Oklahoma State on Jan. 16 was postponed. Oklahoma has lost three of its past five games. In the past two games, the Sooners have held the opposition to 25.6 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Austin Reaves is the only major conference player averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Oklahoma has won four of the past five home meetings with Kansas State. Brady Manek and Jalen Hill have missed the last two games because of COVID-19 issues but are expected to return for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about Kansas State

The Wildcats lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday, 82-67 to Texas. Kansas State shot 30 percent from the field in the first half and fell behind by 20 points at halftime.

Davion Bradford had 14 points and seven rebounds. Nijel Pack missed the last game due to COVID-19 symptoms and his availability for Tuesday's game is uncertain. Seven different players have missed at least one game for the Wildcats this season. Bruce Weber has won 11 of 16 meetings with Oklahoma.

How to make Kansas State vs. Oklahoma picks

The model has simulated Kansas State vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations.

