Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Mississippi State 12-6; Oklahoma 12-6
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners will be playing at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon. Oklahoma struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 72.33 points per game.
The Sooners were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 61-57 to the Baylor Bears. Guard Austin Reaves wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma and played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-17 shooting.
Meanwhile, MSU beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 77-70 on Wednesday. It was another big night for forward Reggie Perry, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Perry.
This next game is expected to be close, with Oklahoma going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their eight home games.
Mississippi State's victory lifted them to 12-6 while Oklahoma's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Sooners are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
