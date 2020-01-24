Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Mississippi State 12-6; Oklahoma 12-6

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. MSU is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 77-70 on Wednesday. It was another big night for F Reggie Perry, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Perry.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 61-57 to the Baylor Bears. G Austin Reaves had a rough night: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-17 shooting.

Mississippi State's victory lifted them to 12-6 while Oklahoma's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.