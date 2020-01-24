Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Mississippi State 12-6; Oklahoma 12-6
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. MSU is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 77-70 on Wednesday. It was another big night for F Reggie Perry, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Perry.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 61-57 to the Baylor Bears. G Austin Reaves had a rough night: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-17 shooting.
Mississippi State's victory lifted them to 12-6 while Oklahoma's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home