Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State odds: 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge picks, predictions from proven model

Evenly-matched teams with NCAA Tournament aspirations meet up on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET when the Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City to take on the Oklahoma Sooners as part of the 2020 Big12/SEC Challenge. The Bulldogs are 12-6 overall and 3-3 in SEC play, while the Sooners have an identical 12-6 record with a 3-3 mark in the Big 12.

Oddsmakers opened the game as a pick'em, but the latest Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State odds show the Sooners at -1.5, with the over-under for total points set at 139.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge 2020. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State spread: Sooners -1.5

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State over-under: 139.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State money line: MSU +109; Oklahoma -130

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners have lost three of their last four, but considering two of those setbacks came against No. 1 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas, it's not a huge reason for alarm. They played the Bears tough in their last outing, ultimately falling 61-57, but easily keeping that game within the 10.5-point spread. Three players do most of the scoring for Oklahoma with forwards Kristian Doolittle (15.9 ppg) and Brady Manek (15.6 ppg) leading the way. Guard Austin Reaves averages 14.7 points. OU is 7-10-1 against the spread this season.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have won three straight as they've rolled past Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri, covering the spread in all three of those victories. They're 10-7-1 against the spread on the season. It's been a nice bounce back recently after they dropped the prior three games. Mississippi State is one of the SEC's better defensive teams, giving up just 64.9 points per game. They average 73.3 points with forward Reggie Perry (16.9 ppg) and guard Tyson Carter (13.6) leading the way on the offensive end.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State picks

The model has simulated Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge 2020? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.