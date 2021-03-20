One of the marquee matchups of the first-round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday when the eighth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners battle the ninth-seeded Missouri Tigers. Oklahoma enters with a 15-10 record, and this marks the Sooners' sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past seven events. Missouri ended the season with a 16-9 record and will be making just the second NCAA Tournament appearance in the past seven events.

Tip-off is at 7:25 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, Ind. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Tigers as one-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under, or the total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 139.5.

Oklahoma vs. Missouri spread: Missouri -1

Oklahoma vs. Missouri over-under: 139.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Missouri money line: Oklahoma -105, Missouri -115

OU: The Sooners are 2-8 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIZZ: The Tigers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Oklahoma can cover

The big stage is nothing new for Oklahoma, who has made regular appearances in the NCAA Tournament over the recent years. The same can't be said for Oklahoma's opponent; this is just the second appearance in the past seven NCAA Tournaments for Mizzou. And traditionally, when the Tigers have made the tournament, they haven't stuck around for long. Missouri has lost five-straight NCAA Tournament games and hasn't covered the spread once during that span.

The Tigers don't enter this year's tournament with much momentum, either, with just three wins over the past nine games. While Oklahoma also enters on a bit of a down note, the Sooners have shown the ability to beat anyone when on their game. Oklahoma boasts wins over West Virginia, Kansas, Texas, and Alabama, all of whom were ranked inside the top-10 when the Sooners beat them. Led by senior do-it-all guard Austin Reaves' 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game, the Sooners have the potential to perform like one of the nation's best teams when their shots are falling.

Why Missouri can cover

While the Tigers didn't end the season as well as they started it, you would be hard-pressed to find any team limping into the NCAA Tournament with less momentum than Oklahoma. The Sooners lost five of their final six games, and their seven-game against-the-spread losing streak is the longest of any team in the field. As if that weren't bad enough, Oklahoma will be without second-leading scorer De'Vion Harmon (COVID-19) in this one.

Not only was Harmon Oklahoma's second-leading scorer, he also hounded opposing guards on defense and was a key cog in Oklahoma's aggressive defensive schemes. With Harmon out of the equation, Missouri's guard combo of Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson (team co-leaders in points per game with a 14.1 average) will have more room to operate offensively. It is also worth noting that the underdogs in the 8 vs. 9 matchup are 25-11-1 against-the-spread over the past 10 tournaments.

How to make Missouri vs. Oklahoma picks

