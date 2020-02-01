Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Neither Oklahoma State nor Oklahoma could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Cowboys received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 65-50 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Forward Cameron McGriff (18 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.