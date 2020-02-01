Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State basketball game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Neither Oklahoma State nor Oklahoma could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Cowboys received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 65-50 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Forward Cameron McGriff (18 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ABC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.

  • Jan 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Oklahoma State 61
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 64
  • Mar 07, 2018 - Oklahoma State 71 vs. Oklahoma 60
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Oklahoma 81
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma 109 vs. Oklahoma State 89
  • Feb 18, 2017 - Oklahoma State 96 vs. Oklahoma 92
  • Jan 30, 2017 - Oklahoma State 68 vs. Oklahoma 66
  • Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma 71 vs. Oklahoma State 49
  • Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 72
