The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off Monday in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is 16-6 overall and 9-3 at home, while the Sooners are 14-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. The teams met on Saturday and it was Oklahoma State that won 94-90 in overtime on the road.

The home team is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State meetings. The latest Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Sooners as 2.5-point favorites, and the over-under is set at 142.5.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -2.5

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma over-under: 142.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma -140, Oklahoma State +120

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Cade Cunningham went off for a career-high 40 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Sooners on Saturday as the Cowboys won their fourth straight overall. Cunningham, who likely be one of the top picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, leads Oklahoma State in scoring at 19.8 points per game.

Isaac Likekele pulls down 6.9 rebounds and dishes 3.7 assists per outing. The Cowboys score 76.5 points and allow 71.4 points per game.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners got 23 points from De'Vion Harmon in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. It was Oklahoma's second straight loss.

Austin Reaves leads Oklahoma with 17.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Sooners score 75.6 point per game, and allow 68.6 points defensively.

