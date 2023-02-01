The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams are 12-9; Oklahoma is 7-4 at home, while Oklahoma State is 1-5 on the road. The Sooners are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 131. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State spread: Oklahoma -3.5

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 131 points

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State money line: Oklahoma -170, Oklahoma State +143

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners took their contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday by a conclusive 93-69 score. Guard Grant Sherfield was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oklahoma, picking up 30 points and six assists. For the season, Sherfield is averaging 17.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Forward Jalen Hill also had a productive performance in the victory over Alabama. Hill finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He's now scored double digit points in three of his last five games.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday and carried off an 82-60 win. Four players on Oklahoma State scored in the double digits: forward Kalib Boone (18), guard Avery Anderson III (17), guard Woody Newton (12), and guard John-Michael Wright (10).

The Cowboys also knocked off the Sooners 72-56 at home on Jan. 18. Oklahoma State was down by six points at halftime, but scored 48 points in the second half to secure the double-digit victory.

