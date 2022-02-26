Oklahoma State will be gunning for a second consecutive season-sweep of in-state rival Oklahoma at OU's Lloyd Noble Center at noon ET on Saturday on CBS. The Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) won the first meeting 64-55 on Feb. 5, and things haven't gotten much better for the Sooners (14-14, 4-11) since then.

A 70-55 win over Texas Tech on Feb. 9 proved how dangerous OU can be. But a recent four-game slide has knocked the Sooners off the NCAA Tournament bubble. With leading scorer Elijah Harkless now out for the season with injury, scoring is proving to be a challenge for OU. In two games without Harkless so far, the Sooners have totaled just 96 points and have lost both contests by more than 20 points.

But they will have home court advantage and should be motivated to put forth a strong showing against their rival. Oklahoma State enters off consecutive overtime games. First came a win at Kansas State last Saturday, and then came a 66-64 overtime loss at Baylor on Monday. The Cowboys are serving an NCAA postseason ban this season but have remained competitive anyway with a deep well of contributors, many of whom should be back next season to make OSU nationally relevant again.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 26 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State prediction, picks

With OU's leading scorer Elijah Harkless out, offense has been hard to find for the Sooners in the last couple games. Oklahoma State held Oklahoma to just 55 points in the first meeting when Harkless was playing, so it's reasonable to expect the Cowboys to stifle OU once again. Look for OSU to win a low-scoring affair and secure its fourth straight win over its in-state rival. Prediction: Oklahoma State 66, Oklahoma 60

