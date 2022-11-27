Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Ole Miss 6-0; Oklahoma 5-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Field House. The Sooners will be hoping to build upon the 95-72 win they picked up against Ole Miss when they previously played in March of 2019.

Oklahoma strolled past the Seton Hall Pirates with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 77-64. Oklahoma got double-digit scores from four players: guard Grant Sherfield (25), forward Sam Godwin (12), forward Jalen Hill (10), and forward Jacob Groves (10).

Meanwhile, Ole Miss had enough points to win and then some against the Siena Saints on Friday, taking their contest 74-62. Guard Amaree Abram and forward Jaemyn Brakefield were among the main playmakers for Ole Miss as the former had 19 points and the latter had 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Sooners to 5-1 and the Rebels to 6-0. Grant Sherfield will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 25 points on Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ole Miss' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.