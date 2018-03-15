Oklahoma vs. Rhode Island: Rams bench steals show in NCAA Tournament opener

Oklahoma vs. Rhode Island opened the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, and boy, did it deliver.

The tourney opener gave us sparks with a near buzzer-beater in the final seconds of regulation and our first overtime that ended with an E.C. Matthews dagger 3. As if that wasn't enough, bench celebrations on the Rams side of the court that had the internet abuzz.

First, a never-before-seen look at what the internet has deemed the 'travel dance.'

Rhode Island's bench gives us the new travel dance (r @Lizzs_Lockeroom) pic.twitter.com/uyDSAqqgiP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 15, 2018

As the Rams continued to fight in the second half and trade punches with the Sooners, the bench remained relentless. One bench player even created a unique dance crafted specifically for when his squad knocked down a 3-point basket. We'll call this one the jigsaw.

Rooting for Rhode Island just because of the dude on the bench who jumps on his back and starts dancing every time they hit a 3 pic.twitter.com/qToQrBurQu — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 15, 2018

The Rams would eventually pull away in the waning moments of overtime, but not before the bench got one last celebration aired on TV.

With Rhode Island advancing, E.C. Matthews and Fatts Russell, both of whom combined to score 31 points in the win, will be key figures to watch in the Round of 32 as they await the winner of Duke-Iona. But an equally intriguing storyline to watch may be the Rams and their energetic bench that now awaits a bigger stage in the second round.