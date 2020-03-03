Oklahoma vs. Texas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Texas 18-11; Oklahoma 18-11
What to Know
The Texas Longhorns' road trip will continue as they head to Lloyd Noble Center at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
The Longhorns were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, winning 68-58. Guard Andrew Jones (22 points) was the top scorer for Texas.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Oklahoma and the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sooners wrapped it up with a 73-62 victory on the road. Oklahoma relied on the efforts of forward Kristian Doolittle, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Brady Manek, who had 15 points along with seven boards.
Texas is now 18-11 while Oklahoma sits at 18-11. Texas is 12-5 after wins this year, Oklahoma 10-7.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sooners are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 08, 2020 - Oklahoma 72 vs. Texas 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 69 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas 77 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas 79 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Feb 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Texas 66
- Jan 23, 2017 - Texas 84 vs. Oklahoma 83
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas 76 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma 63 vs. Texas 60
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coach K claps back at Duke critics
Mike Krzyzewski urged fans to direct their ire at him, not his players
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Student manager 'Snacks' finds fame
Jackson State's senior night was particularly memorable for one member of the program
-
Anthony Edwards claims FOTW honor
The Georgia star is our Freshman of the Week and has shown why he's considered the No. 1 pick...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylor stays at No. 3
Scott Drew's Bears now have 11 Quadrant 1 victories on the resume
-
Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Maryland vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish