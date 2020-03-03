Oklahoma vs. Texas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Texas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Texas 18-11; Oklahoma 18-11

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns' road trip will continue as they head to Lloyd Noble Center at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

The Longhorns were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, winning 68-58. Guard Andrew Jones (22 points) was the top scorer for Texas.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Oklahoma and the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sooners wrapped it up with a 73-62 victory on the road. Oklahoma relied on the efforts of forward Kristian Doolittle, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Brady Manek, who had 15 points along with seven boards.

Texas is now 18-11 while Oklahoma sits at 18-11. Texas is 12-5 after wins this year, Oklahoma 10-7.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sooners are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 133

Series History

Texas have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.