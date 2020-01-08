Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 8 from proven model

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Texas Longhorns at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Texas is 10-3 overall and 7-0 at home, while Oklahoma is 10-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Oklahoma has won three straight games and five of seven. Texas, meanwhile, has lost two of three after a five-game winning streak. The Longhorns are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Texas vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Texas received a tough blow on Saturday as the Longhorns fell 59-44 to Baylor. One thing holding the Longhorns back was the mediocre play of Matt Coleman III; he finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. Jericho Sims had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Texas, while Courtney Ramey had 11 points. After Saturday's disappointing loss, the Longhorns have now failed to score more than 50 points in two of their last three games.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma beat Kansas State 66-61 on Saturday. Oklahoma relied on the efforts of Kristian Doolittle, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Austin Reaves, who had 21 points along with six rebounds. Reaves scored 18 of his 21 points in the final 11 minutes, and Oklahoma rallied from 11 down in the second half. Oklahoma was victorious against Kansas State despite shooting just 37 percent overall and making just 5-of-23 three-pointers.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Texas? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oklahoma vs. Texas spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.