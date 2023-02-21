Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Texas Tech 15-12; Oklahoma 13-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Sooners were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 85-83 to the Texas Longhorns. This is Oklahoma's third heartbreak in a row against Texas following a 70-69 defeat last December. Five players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: guard Grant Sherfield (18), guard Milos Uzan (15), guard Joe Bamisile (13), forward Sam Godwin (12), and forward Jalen Hill (11).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Red Raiders beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 78-72 this past Saturday. Guard Jaylon Tyson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Texas Tech, picking up 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Sooners are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Oklahoma is now 13-14 while Texas Tech sits at 15-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma is stumbling into the game with the 14th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. Texas Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Sooners are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma.