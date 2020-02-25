Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Texas Tech 18-9; Oklahoma 16-11

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners haven't won a contest against the #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders since Jan. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Oklahoma and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The game between Oklahoma and the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Sooners falling 83-66. Forward Kristian Doolittle just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 28 minutes with and seven turnovers.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech made easy work of the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday and carried off an 87-57 win. Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey looked sharp as he had 25 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Oklahoma is now 16-11 while Texas Tech sits at 18-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma enters the matchup with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But Texas Tech ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.52

Odds

The Red Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.