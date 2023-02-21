The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners are 13-14 overall and 8-6 at home, while Texas Tech is 15-12 overall and 2-6 on the road. These teams have split their last four matchups, with Oklahoma prevailing in the last contest on Jan. 7 by a 68-63 score.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech spread: Oklahoma -2.5

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech over/under: 135 points

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech money line: Oklahoma -145, Texas Tech +122

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Oklahoma had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Texas Longhorns, and it left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Oklahoma as it fell 85-83 to Texas. Five players on the Sooners scored in the double digits: guard Grant Sherfield (18), guard Milos Uzan (15), guard Joe Bamisile (13), forward Sam Godwin (12), and forward Jalen Hill (11).

It was the eighth loss in the last 10 games for Oklahoma, with many of those coming against ranked teams as the Sooners have played the second-toughest schedule in all of college basketball. But there is hope against the unranked Red Raiders as Oklahoma sports an 11-5 record against unranked teams versus a 2-9 record against ranked squads.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 victory. Among those leading the charge for Texas Tech was guard Jaylon Tyson, who had 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

Tyson ranks just fourth on Texas Tech with 10.8 points per game, which shows the type of firepower that the Red Raiders can supply. Senior Kevin Obanor leads the team with 14.8 PPG but he shot just 5 of 17 when these teams last met in January. De'Vion Harmon led Texas Tech with 23 points in that loss, and he ranks second on the team with 13.7 PPG on the season.

