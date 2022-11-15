Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Oklahoma

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 1-1; Oklahoma 1-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Lloyd Noble Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Sooners were able to grind out a solid victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Friday, winning 66-58. Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to forward Jalen Hill, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds. Hill had some trouble finding his footing against the Sam Houston Bearkats last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Friday was the absolute smackdown UNC-Wilmington laid on the Allen Yellow Jackets.

Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Oklahoma up to 1-1 and UNC-Wilmington to a reciprocal 1-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sooners are 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 13.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma, the Seahawks come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at ten. Maybe that strength will give UNC-Wilmington the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.49

Odds

The Sooners are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.