Oklahoma vs. UTSA: Prediction, pick, odds, line, college basketball on CBS Sports Network, live stream

The post-Trae Young era at Oklahoma could prove to be a challenging one for coach Lon Kruger. The seasoned veteran lost not only his star freshman to the NBA this offseason, but also Khadeem Lattin and other valuable contributors that made up part of his NCAA Tournament team a season ago.

The Sooners are off to a 1-0 start to the season after handling business on the road against UT Rio Grande Valley earlier this week, but a much more stiff test awaits them Monday night as they travel to San Antonio to face a UTSA team expected to be a challenger in the Conference USA. The Roadrunners are coming off a stunning loss to Division II program St. Edwards, 77-76, after turning it over 19 times and missing 21 3-point attempts for the game. Expect them to be prepared to bounce back with a vengeance, with OU providing a quality opportunity to prove themselves in nonconference play.

Viewing information

When : Monday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET



: Monday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET Where : Convocation Center, San Antonio, Texas



: Convocation Center, San Antonio, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via KenPom: OU -6

OU is a shell of the tourney team it was a season ago, but it still has the definitive edge in talent, and Kruger is still one of the coaching greats within the sport. I like the Sooners to win and cover the spread comfortably in this one. Pick: OU -6

