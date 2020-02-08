Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Oklahoma

Current Records: West Virginia 18-4; Oklahoma 14-8

What to Know

The #13 West Virginia Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with West Virginia going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

While not quite a landslide, the game between West Virginia and the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as West Virginia wrapped it up with a 76-61 victory at home. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to guard Jermaine Haley, who had 11 points and five assists along with seven boards, and forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, falling 69-61. Forward Brady Manek (19 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma.

West Virginia's win brought them up to 18-4 while Oklahoma's loss pulled them down to 14-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most takeaways in college basketball at 16. But the Sooners rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last ten games against Oklahoma.