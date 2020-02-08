Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Oklahoma
Current Records: West Virginia 18-4; Oklahoma 14-8
What to Know
The #13 West Virginia Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with West Virginia going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
While not quite a landslide, the game between West Virginia and the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as West Virginia wrapped it up with a 76-61 victory at home. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to guard Jermaine Haley, who had 11 points and five assists along with seven boards, and forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, falling 69-61. Forward Brady Manek (19 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma.
West Virginia's win brought them up to 18-4 while Oklahoma's loss pulled them down to 14-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most takeaways in college basketball at 16. But the Sooners rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won six out of their last ten games against Oklahoma.
- Mar 13, 2019 - West Virginia 72 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oklahoma 92 vs. West Virginia 80
- Feb 02, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Feb 05, 2018 - West Virginia 75 vs. Oklahoma 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - West Virginia 89 vs. Oklahoma 76
- Feb 08, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. Oklahoma 50
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oklahoma 89 vs. West Virginia 87
- Mar 11, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Oklahoma 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - Oklahoma 76 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oklahoma 70 vs. West Virginia 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Maryland up to No. 7
The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State game...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home