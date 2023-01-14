Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Oklahoma

Current Records: West Virginia 10-6; Oklahoma 10-6

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners since March 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. West Virginia and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mountaineers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-78 to the Baylor Bears. West Virginia got double-digit scores from five players: guard Joe Toussaint (20), forward Tre Mitchell (14), guard Seth Wilson (11), guard Kedrian Johnson (10), and guard Erik Stevenson (10).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 79-75 to the Kansas Jayhawks. The loss was just more heartbreak for Oklahoma, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Kansas. Oklahoma's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Grant Sherfield, who had 25 points. Sherfield hadn't helped his team much against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-6. The Mountaineers are 2-3 after losses this year, the Sooners 4-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won ten out of their last 16 games against West Virginia.