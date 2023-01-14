Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Oklahoma
Current Records: West Virginia 10-6; Oklahoma 10-6
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners since March 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. West Virginia and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Mountaineers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-78 to the Baylor Bears. West Virginia got double-digit scores from five players: guard Joe Toussaint (20), forward Tre Mitchell (14), guard Seth Wilson (11), guard Kedrian Johnson (10), and guard Erik Stevenson (10).
Meanwhile, Oklahoma was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 79-75 to the Kansas Jayhawks. The loss was just more heartbreak for Oklahoma, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Kansas. Oklahoma's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Grant Sherfield, who had 25 points. Sherfield hadn't helped his team much against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-6. The Mountaineers are 2-3 after losses this year, the Sooners 4-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma have won ten out of their last 16 games against West Virginia.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Oklahoma 72 vs. West Virginia 59
- Jan 26, 2022 - Oklahoma 72 vs. West Virginia 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oklahoma 91 vs. West Virginia 90
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oklahoma 75 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - Oklahoma 73 vs. West Virginia 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Oklahoma 69 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 13, 2019 - West Virginia 72 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oklahoma 92 vs. West Virginia 80
- Feb 02, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Feb 05, 2018 - West Virginia 75 vs. Oklahoma 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - West Virginia 89 vs. Oklahoma 76
- Feb 08, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. Oklahoma 50
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oklahoma 89 vs. West Virginia 87
- Mar 11, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Oklahoma 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - Oklahoma 76 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oklahoma 70 vs. West Virginia 68