Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds: College basketball picks from advanced simulations

Trae Young and the Sooners travel to West Virginia for a huge showdown on Saturday. USATSI

It's a full day of college hoops on Saturday, and one of the marquee matchups comes in the Big 12 when No. 7 Oklahoma travels to face No. 6 West Virginia at 7:15 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown on ESPN2. West Virginia is favored by five points, up a half-point from the open.



The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 172.



In this huge Big 12 basketball showdown that could have major implications on tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them.



Now it has simulated Oklahoma vs. West Virginia 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you the model says Trae Young leads Oklahoma with 26 points and nine assists, while Jevon Carter has a strong evening for West Virginia with 19 points.



The model has a strong pick against the spread, saying you can back one side well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account West Virginia's strong recent performances. The sixth-ranked Mountaineers have won 13 straight, including back-to-back road wins to start conference play.



They've done it thanks to an elite defense that ranks in the top 35 nationally, only allowing opponents to score an average of 64.9 points per game.



However, the Mountaineers will be tested against Oklahoma's top-ranked scoring offense. The Sooners average 95.8 points and 11.1 3-point field goals per game.



The Sooners are led by freshman phenom Young, who's averaging 29.4 points and 10.6 assists per game.



But just because Oklahoma's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean they can stay within the spread.



Oklahoma is just 5-11 straight-up in its last 16 road games, while the Mountaineers are 19-7 against the spread in their last 26 home games against teams with a winning record.



Will Oklahoma go on the road and make a statement or will West Virginia protect its home court with a big conference victory and cover? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in. Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Oklahoma-West Virginia, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.