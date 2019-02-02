Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

Big 12 foes Oklahoma and West Virginia meet on Saturday at noon ET in WVU Coliseum. The Sooners are a three-point road favorite, with the Over-Under for total points set at 147.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds. The Sooners are 15-6 on the year while the Mountaineers have struggled to a 9-12 record. However, West Virginia's upset of Kansas still proves that the Mountaineers are a threat to anyone who doesn't take them seriously, especially in their own building. So before you make your Oklahoma vs. West Virginia picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine first.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered Week 13 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-10 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model takes aim at Oklahoma vs. West Virginia.

For Saturday, the model knows that one reason Oklahoma might struggle to cover on the road is that its tempo plays into West Virginia's hands.

The Mountaineers' full-court pressure is designed to speed opponents up to get them to make bad decisions and the Oklahoma offense works pretty quickly to begin with. The Sooners are 40th in the nation in average possession length offensively and the West Virginia defense has had the 15th-shortest possession average possession length in the nation.

If West Virginia can force the Sooners to rush and create turnovers like it did against Kansas, the Sooners are going to have a hard time covering the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia spread.

However, West Virginia's offense does figure to be problematic for them on Saturday.

The Mountaineers don't shoot the ball particularly well, so they'll rely on getting to the free-throw line to create offense more than most teams. They score 22.5 percent of their points from the charity stripe and that plays right into the hands of an extremely disciplined Oklahoma defense.

The Sooners allow opponents to get just 14.8 percent of their points from the free-throw line. If Oklahoma stays alert defensively and keeps West Virginia off the foul line, the Mountaineers might not have the shot-making ability to keep the game within three points despite the home-court advantage.

Who wins Oklahoma vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread has the value?