Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds: Picks from an expert who is 5-0 on WVU games

Two teams with strong postseason aspirations collide Monday night when West Virginia visits Oklahoma at 9 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown on ESPN. Oklahoma is favored by 2.5-points, up one point from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number Vegas thinks will be scored, is 167.5, down 1.5-points from the open.

In this huge college hoops showdown that features two promising teams jockeying for NCAA Tournament positioning, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.

And he has developed a knack for West Virginia basketball, as evidenced by his astounding 5-0 run picking for or against the Mountaineers. Anybody following his picks is way, way up right now.

Now, Nagel has studied every angle of this marquee matchup and has locked in his picks. We can tell you he's leaning to the uneder on this, and he also has a strong point-spread pick that he's only sharing over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Mountaineers are 17-6 overall but have lost three of their past four games.

The Mountaineers will be looking to get back on track through senior point guard Jevon Carter and their efficient offense. The Mountaineers, who have scored 70 or more points in six of their last seven games, have the 12th best scoring margin in the nation.

However, West Virginia's efficiency will be tested against Oklahoma's top-ranked scoring offense. The Sooners are averaging 89.9 points per game.

Trae Young, Oklahoma's highly-touted freshman, heads into Monday's contest averaging 29.8 points and 9.7 assists per game.

But just because Young and the Sooners come into this matchup with the nation's top-ranked offense doesn't mean that they'll be able to cover as 2.5-point favorites.

West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against Oklahoma, while the Sooners are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games overall.

Nagel has evaluated all of these circumstances and has locked in his against-the-spread pick. And you can only see it over at SportsLine.

So what side do you need to be all over in West Virginia vs. Oklahoma? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of West Virginia-Oklahoma you should back, all from a Nevada-based handicapper who is on a blistering 5-0 run on his picks involving the Mountaineers.