Oklahoma vs. Wichita State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Wichita State Shockers at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. Oklahoma is 7-1 while Wichita State is 8-1. It's the fourth year in a row the programs have gone head-to-head and Oklahoma has taken two of the first three games in the series straight up and covered the spread in all three meetings, including an 80-48 blowout win last season as 6.5-point favorites. However, Gregg Marshall's squad already has two dominant wins over major conference opponents this season and has covered the spread in five of its last seven games. The Shockers are favored by five points in the latest Wichita State vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- Wichita State prevailed over Oklahoma State 80-61 on Sunday. Guard Jamarius Burton was the offensive standout of the contest for the Shockers, as he had seven points and 11 assists in addition to eight rebounds. It's a typical Marshall-coached squad that goes 10 deep and plays a particularly in-your-face brand of defense. The Shockers have allowed opponents to hit just 38.1 percent from the floor this season and are only giving up 60.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma escaped with an 82-80 win against North Texas last Thursday. Four players on Oklahoma scored in double digits: forward Kristian Doolittle (28), guard Austin Reaves (22), forward Brady Manek (16), and guard De'Vion Harmon (11).

The Sooners have solid wins over Minnesota, Oregon State and Missouri already this season and Reaves, Doolittle and Manek have given them a solid 1-2-3 scoring punch. The trio combine to average 47.6 points and 19.7 rebounds per game and Wichita State may have to shake up its rotation a little bit to deal with Oklahoma's size and strength. Reaves should be particularly motivated to perform as a Wichita State transfer in his first year of eligibility with the Sooners.

