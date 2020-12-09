The Xavier Musketeers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Cintas Center. The Musketeers are 6-0 overall and 5-0 at home, while Oklahoma is 2-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Musketeers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog. The Sooners are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a home winning percentage of more than .600.

The Sooners are favored by two-points in the latest Xavier vs. Oklahoma odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.5.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400.

Here are several college basketball odds for Xavier vs. Oklahoma:

Xavier vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -2

Xavier vs. Oklahoma over-under: 146.5 points

Xavier vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma -135, Xavier +115

What you need to know about Xavier



Xavier was able to grind out a solid win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday, winning 77-69. Paul Scruggs led the way with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Zach Freemantle leads the Musketeers with 17.2 points per game, and Jason Carter pulls down 9.2 rebounds per outing.

Xavier has been dominant on its home floor, winning each of its last five home games. In addition, the Musketeers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against an opponent from the Big 12.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Oklahoma was able to sneak past TCU 82-78 on Sunday. The Sooners got 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds from Austin Reaves in the victory. Brady Manek leads Oklahoma with 21.5 points per game, while Reaves hauls in 7.0 rebounds and dishes 6.5 assists per outing.

The Sooners are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games and they've won 16 of their last 18 games played in December. Oklahoma is also 4-1 ATS in its last five road games played on a Wednesday.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Xavier picks

The model has simulated Xavier vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Xavier? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Xavier vs. Oklahoma spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.