Oklahoma guard Duke Miles lost parts of two of his teeth and had to be taken out of the game during OU's 93-87 win over No. 21 Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Norman. Miles dove for a loose ball with Bulldogs guard Riley Kugel charging at it and face-planted on the unforgiving hardwood, prying loose parts of his teeth that went bouncing with his momentum.

OU trainer Seth Tisdale told the Sooners radio broadcasters that Miles chipped two teeth. Trainers immediately rushed to his side to tend to him and also to pick up the parts of his teeth that were knocked loose.

"Our team dentist was in [the locker room] when I went to do radio," OU coach Porter Moser said postgame of Miles' status. "His teeth aren't that pretty right now. He was doing fine when I left. He was just hustling, diving for a ball."

Against all odds, Miles checked back into the game minutes later to help OU close out the win and even made a free throw in the final minute to help seal the victory. He finished the game with three points, one rebound and one assist.

Miles' superman-like effort helped OU snap a five-game losing streak that spanned more than two weeks and may go a long way toward getting the Sooners back in a more comfortable spot with its NCAA Tournament resume. They were among the last four teams in the field of 68 in Jerry Palm's bracket entering Saturday, and the win over Mississippi State gives them a crucial fifth win vs. a Quadrant 1 team.