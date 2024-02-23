Halftime Report

App. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-29 lead against Old Dominion.

App. State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Old Dominion step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: App. State 22-5, Old Dominion 6-21

How To Watch

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on App. State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact App. State proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 85-73 victory over the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Old Dominion has suffered since December 30, 2023.

The Mountaineers' victory was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.2 points per game. As for the Monarchs, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

Looking ahead, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

App. State came up short against the Monarchs when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-63. Can App. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

App. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Old Dominion and App. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.