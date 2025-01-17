Halftime Report

App. State and Old Dominion have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. App. State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Old Dominion 29-18.

App. State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Old Dominion step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: App. State 9-7, Old Dominion 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. The Mountaineers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, App. State got the win against James Madison by a conclusive 86-66. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Old Dominion ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 71-63 victory over South Alabama. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 133.5 point over/under.

Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 15 consecutive matchups.

App. State pushed their record up to 9-7 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Old Dominion, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-9 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: App. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've only made 29% of their threes this season. Given App. State's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

App. State took their victory against Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 89-64. In that contest, App. State amassed a halftime lead of 51-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

App. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Old Dominion.