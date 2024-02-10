Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Central Michigan 13-10, Old Dominion 6-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Old Dominion is heading back home. They will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Monarchs came up short against the Golden Eagles and fell 78-73.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Central Michigan's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 68-47 defeat to the Zips. Central Michigan has not had much luck with the Zips recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Central Michigan struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Monarchs have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season. As for the Chippewas, their loss dropped their record down to 13-10.