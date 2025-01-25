Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-12, Old Dominion 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Chanticleers and three for the Monarchs.

There's no need to mince words: Coastal Carolina lost to Georgia Southern on Thursday, and Coastal Carolina lost bad. The score wound up at 85-58.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion couldn't handle James Madison on Wednesday and fell 74-60.

Coastal Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 8-12. As for Old Dominion, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 8-12.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Coastal Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Old Dominion is a 4-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.