Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-18, Old Dominion 6-22

Old Dominion is on a seven-game streak of home losses, the Chanticleers a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Old Dominion found out the hard way on Thursday. The matchup between them and the Mountaineers wasn't particularly close, with the Monarchs falling 82-67.

Meanwhile, the Chanticleers were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Panthers.

The Monarchs have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season. As for the Chanticleers, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-18.

Looking forward, Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Old Dominion came up short against the Chanticleers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 79-75. Will Old Dominion have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Old Dominion is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Coastal Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Old Dominion.