Halftime Report

Georgia Southern and Old Dominion have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 31-22, Georgia Southern has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Georgia Southern came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia Southern 4-16, Old Dominion 5-15

How To Watch

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chartway Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Old Dominion found out the hard way on Wednesday. They lost to the Dukes at home by a decisive 78-62 margin. Old Dominion has struggled against James Madison recently, as their match on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Mountaineers on Thursday and fell 84-74.

Georgia Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Monarchs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 4-16 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Looking forward to Saturday, Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 3-15, while Georgia Southern is 7-12-1.

Old Dominion beat Georgia Southern 64-58 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Old Dominion have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Old Dominion is a 5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Monarchs slightly, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Old Dominion has won both of the games they've played against Georgia Southern in the last year.