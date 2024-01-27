Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia Southern 4-16, Old Dominion 5-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chartway Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Old Dominion found out the hard way on Wednesday. They lost to the Dukes at home by a decisive 78-62 margin. Old Dominion has struggled against James Madison recently, as their match on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Mountaineers on Thursday and fell 84-74.

Georgia Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Monarchs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 4-16 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Old Dominion beat Georgia Southern 64-58 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Old Dominion repeat their success, or does Georgia Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion has won both of the games they've played against Georgia Southern in the last year.