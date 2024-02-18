Halftime Report

Georgia State fell flat on their face against the Dukes last Thursday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Georgia State has jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against the Monarchs.

If Georgia State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-14 in no time. On the other hand, Old Dominion will have to make due with a 6-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia State 11-14, Old Dominion 6-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Old Dominion will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chartway Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, the Panthers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-63 punch to the gut against the Dukes on Thursday. Georgia State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.

The Monarchs' defeat was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-20. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season.

Old Dominion came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January, falling 77-70. Will Old Dominion have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Georgia State.