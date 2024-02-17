Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia State 11-14, Old Dominion 6-20

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Chartway Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Thursday, the Panthers suffered a painful 83-63 loss at the hands of the Dukes. Georgia State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns.

The Panthers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season. As for the Monarchs, they dropped their record down to 6-20 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

Georgia State was able to grind out a solid win over the Monarchs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Georgia State.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - Georgia State 77 vs. Old Dominion 70
  • Feb 09, 2023 - Old Dominion 63 vs. Georgia State 60
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Old Dominion 70 vs. Georgia State 58
  • Dec 18, 2016 - Old Dominion 58 vs. Georgia State 46
  • Dec 12, 2015 - Georgia State 68 vs. Old Dominion 64