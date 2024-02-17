Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia State 11-14, Old Dominion 6-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Chartway Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Thursday, the Panthers suffered a painful 83-63 loss at the hands of the Dukes. Georgia State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns.

The Panthers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season. As for the Monarchs, they dropped their record down to 6-20 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

Georgia State was able to grind out a solid win over the Monarchs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Georgia State.