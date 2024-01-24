Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: James Madison 17-2, Old Dominion 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The James Madison Dukes and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on James Madison, who comes in off a win.

After a 92-83 finish the last time they played, James Madison and Marshall decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Dukes took down the Thundering Herd 67-52 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Old Dominion last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-73 to the Warhawks.

Old Dominion struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Dukes' win bumped their record up to 17-2. As for the Monarchs, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Looking ahead, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

James Madison strolled past Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 84-69. Does James Madison have another victory up their sleeve, or will Old Dominion turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 7.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Old Dominion.