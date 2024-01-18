Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Marshall 9-8, Old Dominion 4-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Marshall pushed their score all the way to 85 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 91-85 to the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chanticleers.

The Thundering Herd's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Monarchs, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-13.

Marshall came up short against Old Dominion in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 71-67. Can Marshall avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.