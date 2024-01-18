Who's Playing
Marshall Thundering Herd @ Old Dominion Monarchs
Current Records: Marshall 9-8, Old Dominion 4-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Marshall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
Marshall pushed their score all the way to 85 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 91-85 to the Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chanticleers.
The Thundering Herd's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Monarchs, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-13.
Marshall came up short against Old Dominion in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 71-67. Can Marshall avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Marshall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Old Dominion 71 vs. Marshall 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Marshall 73 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Feb 17, 2022 - Marshall 67 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Marshall 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 05, 2021 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
- Feb 22, 2020 - Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Jan 03, 2019 - Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 22, 2018 - Old Dominion 84 vs. Marshall 79