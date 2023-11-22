Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Princeton 4-0, Old Dominion 1-2

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

Old Dominion will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Princeton Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Old Dominion might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up ten turnovers last Monday.

Last Monday, the Monarchs came up short against the Razorbacks and fell 86-77. Old Dominion has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Old Dominion saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Devin Ceaser, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was RJ Blakney, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Princeton put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They were the clear victor by a 82-57 margin over the Hawks. The over/under was set at 139 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Monarchs now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 4-0 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

While only Princeton took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be Old Dominion's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Old Dominion have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Princeton is a 3.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

