Who's Playing
Virginia Wesleyan College Blue Marlins @ Old Dominion Monarchs
Current Records: Virginia Wesleyan College 0-0, Old Dominion 4-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Virginia Wesleyan College Blue Marlins will start their season against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena.
On Saturday, Old Dominion needed a bit of extra time to put away UL Monroe. They came out on top against the Warhawks by a score of 80-75.Old Dominion's victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-8. As for Virginia Wesleyan College, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.
Virginia Wesleyan College came up short against Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 71-57. Can Virginia Wesleyan College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Old Dominion has won all of the games they've played against Virginia Wesleyan College in the last 4 years.
- Nov 06, 2023 - Old Dominion 71 vs. Virginia Wesleyan College 57
- Nov 14, 2022 - Old Dominion 72 vs. Virginia Wesleyan College 58
- Nov 10, 2021 - Old Dominion 80 vs. Virginia Wesleyan College 60
- Dec 22, 2020 - Old Dominion 77 vs. Virginia Wesleyan College 57