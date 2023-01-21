Who's Playing

App. State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: App. State 10-10; Old Dominion 11-8

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion should still be feeling good after a win, while the Mountaineers will be looking to regain their footing.

Appalachian State came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday, falling 93-84.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs strolled past the Georgia State Panthers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 70-58.

Appalachian State's loss took them down to 10-10 while Old Dominion's victory pulled them up to 11-8. A win for Appalachian State would reverse both their bad luck and Old Dominion's good luck. We'll see if Appalachian State manages to pull off that tough task or if Old Dominion keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.