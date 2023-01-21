Who's Playing

App. State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: App. State 10-10; Old Dominion 11-8

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while Appalachian State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Monarchs didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia State Panthers at home on Thursday as they won 70-58.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday, falling 93-84.

Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Appalachian State's loss took them down to 10-10 while Old Dominion's victory pulled them up to 11-8. A win for Appalachian State would reverse both their bad luck and Old Dominion's good luck. We'll see if the Mountaineers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Monarchs keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a 4-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.