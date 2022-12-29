Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Arkansas State 8-5; Old Dominion 8-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will play host again and welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves to Chartway Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

Old Dominion escaped with a win last Wednesday against the George Mason Patriots by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. Having forecasted a close victory for the Monarchs, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on Old Dominion scored in the double digits: guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson (30), guard Chaunce Jenkins (17), guard Mekhi Long (11), and guard Imo Essien (10).

Speaking of close games: the Little Rock Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but last week Arkansas State proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas State ultimately received the gift of a 77-75 win from a begrudging Little Rock squad.

This next game looks promising for Old Dominion, who are favored by a full 11 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Red Wolves have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped the Monarchs to 8-4 and Arkansas State to 8-5. Tyreek Scott-Grayson will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six rebounds last week. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Arkansas State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a big 11-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.